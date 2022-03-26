Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

