PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

