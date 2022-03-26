Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $57.39 million and approximately $304,790.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 170,557,874 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.