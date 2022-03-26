PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $147.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00129869 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

