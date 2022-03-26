Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Short Interest Up 428.6% in March

Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCCTU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $7,517,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,664,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCCTU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

