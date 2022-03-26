Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

