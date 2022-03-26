PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 78,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,315. The company has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.25. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust makes up 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

