Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 76,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,684. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

