Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

