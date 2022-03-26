Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s 4th Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 8.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

