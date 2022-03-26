Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 16,782,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,584,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

