Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.86. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 16.13%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

