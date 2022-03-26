PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.22

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and traded as low as $39.75. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 2,345 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $180,072 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

