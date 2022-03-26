PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.22

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and traded as low as $39.75. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 2,345 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $180,072 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
