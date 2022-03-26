Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNXGF. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

PNXGF stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

