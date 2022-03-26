PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading 9% Higher

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.79. 11,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

About PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

