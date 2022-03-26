Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of research firms have commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ PLL opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.50.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.