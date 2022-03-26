PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 329,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,120. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
