Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 437,484 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
