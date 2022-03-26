Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 437,484 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

