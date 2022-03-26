Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Update

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock remained flat at $$6.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pjsc Lukoil has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.09 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

