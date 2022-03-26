Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $28.77 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00010831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $798,991.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

