Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,692,350 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

