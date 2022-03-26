Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 29.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHIC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Population Health Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

