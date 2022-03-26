Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.76

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.76 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 64,092 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.