Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.76

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.76 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 64,092 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.