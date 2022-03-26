Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSWW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 732,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,515. Principal Solar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
