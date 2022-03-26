Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 27,427 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
