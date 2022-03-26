Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 27,427 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.