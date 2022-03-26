Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 465.5% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James upped their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

