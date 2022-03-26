Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 465.5% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PFIE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James upped their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.