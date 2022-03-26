Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.39. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 189,330 shares trading hands.
PFIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.