Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.39. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 189,330 shares trading hands.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

