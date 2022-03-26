Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Trading Down 0.1%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.82. 8,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.