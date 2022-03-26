ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Up 457.9% in March

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 457.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $56.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
