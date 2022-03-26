ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.43

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and traded as high as $57.56. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $56.93, with a volume of 98,955,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

