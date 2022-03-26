ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 3.27% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

