Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

PROSY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 5,073,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,979. Prosus has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

