PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. PTC has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PTC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.