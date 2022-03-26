Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,500 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 8,407,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.