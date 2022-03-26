Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.98 million and $9,628.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,306,550 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

