Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 359.8% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $6.68 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PULM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

