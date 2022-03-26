Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the February 28th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.3 days.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF remained flat at $$85.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. Puma has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

