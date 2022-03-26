Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

