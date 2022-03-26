Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.25

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.25 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 113,339 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.25. The company has a market cap of £204.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
