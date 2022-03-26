QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $181,149.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.