Quant Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $141.19 or 0.00319096 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $36.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004767 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.03 or 0.01326760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.