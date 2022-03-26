Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Achieves $21.94 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $41,706.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,227.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.01 or 0.07040924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00278845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.53 or 0.00810647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00106578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.43 or 0.00466755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.82 or 0.00478945 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,107,746 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

