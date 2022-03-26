Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

