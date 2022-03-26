Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Tops $536.57 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $536.57 million and approximately $86.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.44 or 0.07028441 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.15 or 1.00097252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 300,842,699,443 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

