Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $361,960.98

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $361,960.98 and approximately $12,613.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

