Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $64.27 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006793 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $64.27 million and $4.72 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,283,564 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

