Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth $72,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in onsemi by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

