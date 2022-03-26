Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

