Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of RL stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

