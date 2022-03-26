Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.61

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.61 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28.20 ($0.37). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 922,288 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.15 million and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

